Riad frees Princess Basma who has been detained for three years without a reason – Corriere.it

from Monica Ricci Sargentini

Younger daughter of the former King Saud, she had criticized Crown Prince bin Salman. An entrepreneur and activist, she wrote critical articles on the living conditions of the Saudis, especially women

finally free is Saudi princess Basma bint Saud al Saud, the youngest of the 115 children of King Saud who had been removed from the throne the same year of his birth, in 1964. The woman was arrested in 2019 along with her daughter Suhoud al-Sharif on her way to Switzerland where she would undergo medical treatment. No specific accusation had ever been presented against him but many had read his detention as yet another attack on a member of the royal family that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Mbs) he wanted to make it more and more marginal.

Surely Basma has always been an alien character from the Saudi monarchy. Her father, whom she has only seen twice, died when she was five and grew up first in Beirut, then in Great Britain where had an international education. Entrepreneur, she was the first member of the royal family to appear on the cover of a magazine in Saudi Arabia, she founded a chain of restaurants, a publishing group and in 2016 wrote a book,

The Fourth way law, where it lists the four fundamental conditions for building an equitable society: security, freedom, education and equality.

An uncomfortable character, in short, who had decided to return to live in Saudi Arabia in 2016 by continuing to write tovery critical articles on the living conditions of the Saudis and in particular of women. The princess had also spoken out strongly against the repression of dissent put in place by the crown prince. His words had angered the royal family so much that Saudi officials had begun to censor his articles, as she herself had declared to the British The Independent.

A year after her arrest, in April 2020, Basma was incredibly successful launch an appeal from prison to King Salman and to Mbs using her Twitter account: I am being held arbitrarily in Al-Ha’ir prison, without criminal or other charges. My health is deteriorating to a point that could lead to my death.

The news of the release of the two women was given on Saturday by the Saudi NGO Alqst, based in London, which recalled how during the period of detention to the princess the medical treatment he needed was denied. Now mother and daughter have returned to Jeddah but Basma, her lawyer Henri Estramant said, suffers from health problems, including osteoporosis, and will have to undergo urgent medical attention. The release is a sign that the royal family is trying to modernize – explained the lawyer Estramant -, it is important for them not to have people arbitrarily detained.

However, there are still too many opponents in prison.