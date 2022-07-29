Rian Johnson reveals the title of ‘Knives out 2’

Stop everything, that the sequel to knives out It is already a fact and today Ryan Johnson shared the official title.

Through a thread in your account Twitterthe director announced that the second part of Knives out will be Glass onion: A knives out mystery. Also, ryan spoke about how novelist Agatha Christie influenced her approach to this installment: “One thing I love about Agatha Christie is that she never stays afloat creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over again, but fans know it’s the opposite.”

“It wasn’t just about scenarios or methods of murder, she was constantly expanding the genre conceptually. Under the crime novel umbrella, she wrote spy novels, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glamorous travelogues,” she continued. Ryan Johnson.

“When I made knives outthat was what got me excited about the prospect of doing more mysteries with Daniel [Craig] like Benoit Blanc – emulating Christie and making each film like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, rationale,” he added before sharing the name of the sequel and a short clip.

In addition to Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline and Leslie Odom Jr. are also part of the cast of glass onion. The premiere will now take place on the Netflix platform and although there is no release date yet, it is estimated to arrive at the end of this year.

