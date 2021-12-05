Ribbon cutting for the new Carrefour: «A young and feminine supermarket». ALL THE PICTURES

GROSSETO – Etruria Retail consolidates its presence in Grosseto with the new Carrefour Market Superstore inaugurated today, Saturday 4th December. With the store in via Repubblica Dominican 114, the leading company in large-scale distribution in central Italy confirms itself as a point of reference in the Maremma capital, where it is present with 11 points of sale and in the provincial territory where it has 49 shops.

The supermarket was with a ribbon cutting ceremony they took part in: Graziano Costantini, general manager of Etruria Retail; Maurizio Nicolello, commercial director of Etruria Retail; Riccardo Santini, GMS director, Etruria Retail direct network, Fabrizio Rossi And Bruno Ceccherini, respectively deputy mayor and councilor for productive activities of the Municipality of Grosseto.

All the numbers of a “pink” point of sale. The new point of sale is spread over an area of ​​1200 square meters that will accommodate about 12 thousand references, 2800 of which relating to “fresh”, with over 500 items in promotion. Customers will be welcomed by a team of 48 people, made up of over 70 percent women and more than 40 percent under 30.

Lots of news and offers always in the name of quality. Among the many offers of the shop, some “goodies” stand out: the production of pizza and the typical ‘schiacce’ in the bakery, the hamburgers prepared in the rich butcher’s department, stocked every day with the best Maremma meats. The fruit and vegetable excellences of the area are the protagonists of the fruit and vegetable department, characterized, among other things, by ready-to-eat, fresh, tasty and freshly prepared. The new supermarket also offers many Carrefour brand products for all tastes: from those looking for Italian gastronomic excellence, to the selection of refined ingredients for original recipes, up to the organic range, with over 400 products, no gluten or products designed for a healthy and balanced life.

Flavors & Values ​​to embrace. The new Carrefour Market Superstore will also be a further presence in the “Sapori & Valori” project aimed at supporting local producers. In fact, Etruria Retail’s commitment in the supermarket in via Repubblica Dominican is to help small and medium-sized local companies, offering the best Tuscan and Maremma agri-food tradition and guaranteeing quality, freshness at affordable prices.

Design, sustainability and social responsibility. The new store is also characterized by an innovative and highly refined design, which is combined with the attention paid to sustainability. All the systems, in fact, are of the latest generation and aimed at energy saving, starting with the lights that ‘self-adjust’ based on the use made of them. Furthermore, the 1200 square meters on which the shop is developed have been designed to meet the needs of visually impaired people. A dedicated path was set up throughout the store to identify the various departments.

Home delivery or collection at the point of sale. Among the services offered by the new supermarket there are those of home delivery and it will also be possible to order and come and collect the shopping directly at the point of sale. There will then be the possibility to pay postal bills and use meal vouchers of all brands. The Carrefour Market Superstore in via Repubblica Dominican is open from Monday to Sunday from 8 am to 9 pm.

“The new Carrefour store in via Dominican represents an added value for the city – say the deputy mayor Fabrizio Rossi and the councilor for production activities, Bruno Ceccherini – Carrefour has always been synonymous with quality and attentive service in our area. to the needs of consumers who make the most of our local products “.”

“With the inauguration of the new store – underlines Graziano Costantini, CEO of Etruria Retail – we further strengthen the presence of Etruria Retail in the Maremma capital. Grosseto is one of our strongholds, where we are increasingly a point of reference for our customers. To them, today, we ‘give’ a shop that attracts for its beauty, but above all that offers that quality, those services, that convenience and that attention to local producers that make our reality unique in the panorama of large-scale distribution “.