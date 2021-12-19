Ribery escapes from Salernitana but remains in Serie A: super coup in January

Franck Ribery, awaiting official news from Salernitana, evaluates the possibility of remaining in Serie A even after January: super salvation shot in sight.

The very agitated waters of the house Salerno they do not reassure Franck at all Ribery. Arrived in the summer on a free transfer to save the team of Seahorse, the Frenchman risks being left without a team due to the well-known problems related to the corporate transfer of the club.

For this, the former Fiorentina And Bayern Monaco he may soon be looking around to pursue his career. Possible a new transfer in A league: established in Italy 2 years ago, the Kaiser may prefer an Italian option rather than a transfer abroad in the window winter transfer market.

There are several options that Ribery could consider. One above all, the most fascinating of all, could convince him to change jersey but continuing to fight for salvation.

Ribery changes jersey in Serie A: will he be the salvation shot in January?

The transalpine could be teased by the possibility of wearing the shirt of the Genoa, a team that could convince him in January with an interesting proposal. Andriy Shevchenko, new coach of the rossoblu team, could need a man like the current number 7 of Salernitana: aside from the indisputable technical qualities, Ribery could be of help especially inside the rossoblu locker room thanks to his infinite leadership.

Much, if not all, will depend on the definition of the corporate question of the Salerno. In fact, if the team were to be effectively excluded from the A league, Genoa could get the former’s card French national team to zero parameter. If, on the other hand, the grenade club should actually be taken over by a new property, then Genoa should go to start negotiations to get Ribery’s card in January. A crossroads not to be underestimated and which greatly influence the deal.