Ribéry shock: he could say goodbye to Salernitana – Salernitana News

UPDATE AT 15:30. Franck Ribéry posted a story on Instagram: he shows himself intent on training in the gym of the Mary Rosy. A clue about his stay in the grenade until the end of the season?

ARTICLE 13:50. Franck’s Salerno adventure Ribéry it could end prematurely. The French attacking midfielder and Salernitana would in fact be discussing the possibility to terminate the contract valid until June with renewal option in case of salvation. The news, somewhat surprisingly, came out in the last few hours and is the result of ongoing evaluations between the player himself and the management. Nothing is yet certain, but according to rumors gathered by the online edition of the Morning, discussions are underway to decide what to do: a few more hours to possibly define the thing, at the latest by 20, so that the former Bayern can then marry elsewhere. in this season.

Will it be separation?

Just a month ago in L’Equipe he said of “still have gasoline in the engine“. He could consume it elsewhere, apparently. The last of the 12 appearances totaled by the former viola in grenade is the one against Inter on 17 December. Since then, Covid (click here to read), corporate uncertainties and then the sigh of relief with the new ownership. But Ribéry hasn’t trained in a group for a month and a half and he’s back back with the level of preparation. He’ll have to get it back. To this must be added the always precarious condition of his knee. He had received proposals from the Karagumruk Turks in this market session, then returned to the sender. Salerno has given him a top welcome and has bounced around the world after his signing. The mural, the captain’s armband reserved for him, the social ovations and more.

Iervolino dixit

“I have an adoration for Ribéry, sure it is not the future of Salernitana and that doesn’t mean he can’t stay another year, he’s still 38 years old. From now until the end of the championship and perhaps next year will be fundamental. You will have to focus on him, he has charisma, he won, he knows how to dictate the timing of the game. Personally, you will never see me interfere with the ideas of the coach and the sports director. I think it is a good buy, he has shown a showcase in Salerno, between now and the end of the season he can make the difference, when he plays it does “, Danilo had said Iervolino on the day of its presentation. It must be said that the words of the grenade president showed a certain desire not to elect the French as a symbol of Salernitana for life.

The last interview

If there is a separation, it will take place by 8pm today to allow Ribéry to eventually be able to marry elsewhere in the current season even as a free agent in the next few days. Franck would have liked to give more, but he often preached in the wilderness. And the body is no longer what it used to be. “In Salerno I feel the love of the people: it is my adrenaline. At Salernitana the fans never boo. They are real fans, they always follow us. This atmosphere enchanted me: I like this football. Here everything exudes with Mediterranean passion, as in Marseille. We will do everything to stay in Serie A. A salvation with Salernitana would be like winning a trophy. My life has always been a challenge: I know that the mission to save the team is difficult, but we will try in every way “, his last words as a hippocampus footballer, in December.