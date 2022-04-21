Ric Energy: The ‘energy island’ is an anachronism that has to be broken

Rich Energypioneer in the development of renewable energys, considers that the “energy island” constituted by Spain and PortugalDue to its limited connections with Europe, it is an “out of place anachronism” that “has to be broken” with ambition and counting on the change of position of France.

This is how its CEO defends it, Jose Luis Moyaan economist from La Mancha who was led by “illusion and necessity” to start “from scratch” in this sector almost two decades ago, and who reviews the situation of his company and the tensions in Europe in an interview with Efe.

From his office in Madrid’s Paseo de la Castellana, Moya remembers his first steps: “I started in renewables when I left a multinational and met a childhood friend. It was my first approach, in 2003 or 2004. It seemed almost crazy then”.

After a month and a half of analysis and “twenty spreadsheets”, the numbers came out.

“I remembered going to my mother’s vineyard as a child. There was a light pole that always bothered. That annoyance turned into an opportunity to connect the first solar plant”, she adds with a laugh.

“Guinea pigs”

In 2005, ImMODO Solar was born, the original company of which Moya is a co-founder. However, the now CEO of Ric Energy -split that emerged in 2014-, gives another date, March 12, 2004, “one day after the Atocha attacks”.

“The Economic Regime for Solar Energy was approved”, he recalls about a “favorable” regulation that made the sector take off, at least, that decade.

“We were ‘guinea pigs.’ You were going to propose these initiatives and they looked at you as if to say ‘he has taken something’”, he says, amused.

But this “attractive” regime “absolutely subsidized” generated a tariff deficit “tremendous, because who paid was the central government and those who encouraged the construction of solar plants, the Autonomous Communities.”

international landing

East “dislocation” led to a restrictive regulatory scenario that “practically dried up the solar scenario in Spain” until 2017, opening the doors of the world to the company, which in 2011 landed in India through a “joint-venture” with a local company.

The result was a 15-megawatt (MW) project worth around $30 million in Gujarat, “where Mahatma Gandhi was born,” in 2012.

“Almost simultaneously” they jumped to the United States, a market “complex, expensive, difficult and more bureaucratic than is thought”, in which they have worked with Panasonic or Goldman Sachs.

“We thought he was very mature and he was not. They sold you motorcycles,” says Moya, who opted to replicate the Spanish business model in the state of California.

A decade -and a move- later, there are still, “with fantastic plans”, more than 60 photovoltaic projects -around 300 MW- in New York, its new center, others in New Jersey and Texas, and an initiative of stand-alone batteries.

Goodbye to the energy island

With equal momentum, Moya tackles the effects it is having on energy markets the Ukraine crisis, a conflict that “is going to accelerate” the transition in the Old Continent. Yes, in the medium term.

In this new board “the best positioned is Spain”, he says, and urges the political forces to “bet as a country to be able to exploit the opportunities of solar and wind resources, which should be the sources of hydrogen production”.

And how does the “energy island” fit in with Portugal? “It doesn’t. It is an anachronism due to the lack of political ambition of the rulers in Spain, and by France, which has imposed its conditions by not being interested in (interconnection) ”, Moya sentences.

In his opinion, we are witnessing an “absolute change”, since the photovoltaicthe wind and the hydrogen give to Spain a “historic” opportunity for the next “30 or 40 years”, like the one that France had in the previous four decades thanks to nuclear power.

“In two years, when everything that is in process is built in Spain, there will be more than half of the solar energy that will be generated at this time – noon. If it cannot be removed, it will remain unused”, he insists.

For this reason, although “everyone defends their interests, if we are really European, France would have to give in yes or yes”.

Ric Energy’s projects

His focus is also on Africa, where they lead projects with organizations such as Acnur. “We have already done two in the refugee camp in Kenya with Somaliaand a few months ago we were awarded another 1.5 million dollars”.

Moya also talks about her plans in malawiwhere a 1 MW project is about to be completed, and in Burkina Fasoa “high risk” area for terrorism from Boko Haram.

“It is a very different but very satisfying model. You change lives,” she relates.

After an hour of interview, he returns to Spain. Here, Ric Energy has a development portfolio of 4 GW, 90% of which is committed to companies such as Lightsource bp or Q Cells.

Special mention goes to the “essential” storage with batteries, and green hydrogen, for which they already have two projects underway in Puertollano (Ciudad Real) and Valladolid, with electrolysers of 100 and 5 MW, respectively.

“We are having exponential growth,” Moya celebrates, announcing that the company, which plans to double its business in the next three years, will be a participating investor “in a fund that the Austral manager is launching.”

In this future, relationships with local communities will prevail, and the fact is that the projects “have to be sustainable in the long term, and generate employment and benefits”, concludes this son of farmers who has made “necessity” his way of life.