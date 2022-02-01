Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour, here are the two new leaders of the German Greens: from precarious to foreigners, their battles beyond the environment

The 28-year-old politician who fights for the social, feminist passionate of left, first component admittedly bisexual of the Bundestag, Ricarda Lang, and the 46-year-old German-Iranian Muslim, an expert in foreign policy and an expression of the realist wing of the party, Omid Nouripour, are the new duo at the helm of the German greens in place of Annalena Baerbock And Robert Habeck who ferried the party from the opposition force to the Government. The election of the new binomial to lead the Bündnis90 / Die Grünen it was foretold and was perfectly staged, with the only unexpected occurrence that Lang had to recite his candidacy speech from home and not in person at the Berlin Velodrome alongside Nouripour, because it was positive at Covid.

“My name is Ricarda Lang, I am 28 years old, I appear as I am, and I am absolutely proud to be involved in politics in a party where nothing (my appearance, ed) decides on what is politically entrusted to me “, he began in open reference to the insults that accompany his work on the Net also against the bodyshaming. From 2019 she was already deputy director of the ecological party and from the current legislature she is also a deputy. The Greens are not a political force that is an expression of privileged people, Ricarda is the daughter of a mother who raised her alone and came to the Greens from youth politics and work in a Woman’s house. He gained political commitment also seeing how the latter had to close due to lack of funds.

Lang embodies an unconditional fidelity to ideals that he does not admit compromises and often disputes the previous generation’s lack of combativeness in relentlessly pursuing the goals of environmental defense, justice and social plurality. His program foresees the increase of unemployment benefits, a higher emolument to health assistants, the containment of the precarious work, the more you support people in rural areas. She is recognized for her analytical strength and talent, but she has collected only the 75.9% votes even though there were no other candidates. The full but not plebiscite result was affected by the fact that she too benefited from a subsidy 1,500 euros about Covid in 2020 to which as party leader he had no right and which, like Baerbock and Habeck, he immediately returned. The bonuses, however, gave rise to an investigation by the prosecutor and for this the party base threatened not to approve the balance of the outgoing board. However, the party hopes to achieve better with her youth band, erode preferences for Social Democrats and broaden the base of consensus, becoming the first political force at the next legislature.

The new co-head of the Greens Omid Nouripour arrived in Germany at the age of 13 a Frankfurt am Main and found space in the party through the path of protest struggle. He took sides against the impossibility of maintaining the double citizenship confronted for a long time against the Governor of Hesse Roland Koch (CDU) and has been engaged for years against the racism. Having landed in the Bundestag, he projected himself into the sphere of the foreign policy, making himself appreciated among the comrades of the party. “We are the ones who do not give in – he said of the Greens – who oppose injustices”. The Statute of political formation recognizes at the base a broad right to speak, in the last national assembly of the delegates were presented more or less 3,500 instances, a sign of a lively commitment by members, but also a real nightmare for the management, and the number of signatures needed to present proposals at the next congress appointments has been increased. Both Lang and Nouripour are also members of the parliamentary faction of the Greens and will not have to give them up, because a request was rejected that would have wanted to separate the office of party leader from a parliamentary mandate.

Omid Nouripuor now wants to create with Ricarda Lang more professional structures in the headquarters, to help the party improve communications and also avoid moving mistakes in the future in the administration of finances. Want to achieve the introduction of a Speed ​​Limit on the highways and make the party attractive to many new members. The goal – he clarified at the end of his candidacy speech – is to be able to express the next chancellor. His very pragmatic style does not appear to be capable of creating transport as Robert Habeck did during his co-leadership of the party. Nonetheless picking up the82.6% of preferences and affirming himself on two counter-candidates, he can trust in a good start for his new functions and make the Greens a “center-left guiding force” in stimulating and criticizing even the Green ministers themselves. The precedents have already been there: when in 1998 Joschka Fischer he was foreign minister and the military mission in Kosovo, the party base creaked and threatened to blow up the ruling coalition. The same fate could befall Annalena Baerbock should she decide to give in to pressure and give the German consent to the delivery of artillery howitzers of the ex DDR fromEstonia toUkraine.