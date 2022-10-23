Ricardito was Julia Roberts

A student asked me to read her review of the film My best friend’s Wedding. It was good, so I didn’t have to stray from the comfort lanes of praise. Nevertheless, It reminded me of a story, that of Ricardito.

In that comedy, before the imminent marriage of his longtime friend, the character of Julia Roberts she tries in many ways to stay with the gallant who was about to exchange rings. She does not do it out of evil, but fueled by a feeling that they both share, so intense that she is always on the verge of putting the ceremony in check.

“I feel like Julia Roberts,” said Ricardito, contemplating the glass of whiskey on that cold morning.

Several times she had had to distance herself from her best friend. Every time they got together, the air became thick, hot. By the third laugh they were already close enough to threaten the lives they led with their respective partners. Always on the edge, always braking in time.

Ricardito helped her choose the clothes she wore at the civil registry. When her husband-to-be had his bachelor party, they had dinner and went dancing. They burned. The noise encouraged them to talk closer and closer, with their breaths caressing what tongues had forbidden.

They did not change history, they did not rebel. The marriage meant to be came true. Already at the party, resigned like Julia in the film, surrounded by unknown faces, Ricardito looked at her friend and, in an instant when everything stopped, he noticed that she had an unprecedented sparkle in her eyes. He understood that she was happy.

He was far from his house. So he called me, he asked me to pick him up and, already at the bar, Julia Roberts was again Ricardito recounting her sorrows.