Ricardo Alarcón, Cuban politician and diplomat, dies

ARCHIVE. Ricardo Alarcón addresses the press on January 6, 2010. AP

The diplomat and politician Ricardo Alarcón de Quesada, who was a prominent figure of the Cuban revolution, died in Havana at the age of 84, official media on the island reported this Sunday without specifying the causes.

“He will be remembered as a thoroughgoing revolutionary for his anti-imperialism and his revolutionary fidelity,” the digital version of the official Granma newspaper highlights on its front page.

The Cuban ruler, Miguel Díaz-Canel, remembered Alarcón on his Twitter account as a “great patriot and brilliant diplomat of the Cuban Revolution, whose work he defended with passion and solid arguments, making our people proud. All of Cuba feels his departure.”

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, wrote in a message on the same social network: “All our tribute to dear Ricardo Alarcón in loyalty to the revolution, to the party, to foreign policy and to the glorious tradition of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba.

Alarcón, a graduate of Philosophy and Letters at the University of Havana, was a member of the urban wing of Fidel Castro’s guerrillas, who overthrew Fulgencio Batista in 1959.

Since the revolution came to power, he came to occupy important responsibilities in the Government, in addition to being a member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, the only legal one).

He served as ambassador to the UN, was briefly in charge of the Foreign Relations portfolio and then went on to preside over the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament, unicameral), the highest legislative entity in Cuba, for 20 years, becoming one of the most influential figures in the country.

In 1994, he led a team of five other high-ranking officials, who, on behalf of the Cuban government, negotiated with authorities the government of then-president of the United States, Bill Clinton, a new migration agreement that put an end to the so-called “rafter crisis.” .

On February 24, 2013, he was succeeded as president of the National Assembly by Esteban Lazo and six months later he was “released” from his duties as a member of the PCC political bureau, of which he had been a member since 1980.

From then on, he was dedicated to promoting a campaign in favor of the release of five Cubans who were imprisoned in the United States for espionage after being discovered infiltrating anti-Castro organizations residing in Florida.

Alarcón’s departure was related to the case of his personal secretary and advisor, Miguel Álvarez, who was by his side for almost two decades, and who was accused of espionage for the CIA in 2013 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In recent years, Alarcón’s public appearances were very rare, although from time to time his articles -mainly on Cuba-US relations- were published on the official Cubadebate website.

This story was originally published on May 1, 2022 11:49 a.m.