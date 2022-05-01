Ricardo Alarcón de Quesada, former president of the Cuban Parliament, dies at 84

This Saturday the Cuban politician passed away in Havana at the age of 84 Ricardo Alarcon de Quesadawho held important positions in the country such as Minister of Foreign Affairs or President of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), reported the Vice Minister of Foreign AffairsJosefina Vidal, on her social networks.

“To Ricardo Alarcón de Quesada, the Master of the diplomats of our generation, we will always keep deep respect, admiration and infinite affection for him. Thank you for the privilege and honor of being his disciple. Our heartfelt condolences to Margarita and Ricardito,” Vidal wrote on Twitter.

The former Cuban diplomat, graduated in Philosophy and Letters, presided over the Federation of University Studentsios (FEU) in the years 1961 and 1962.

Also He was one of the founders of Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and member of its Political Bureau until 2013. During his diplomatic career, he held positions such as the island’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations and foreign minister.

Alarcón was removed from Cuban political life in 2013when he left his position as president of the ANPP and was “released” from his functions in the Political Bureau of the PCC, after the regime accused his secretary, Miguel Álvarez, and his wife, Mercedes Arce, of espionage, for which they were sentenced to 30 and 15 years in prison, respectively.

Álvarez was accused of having passed secret information to his wifeaccording to the sources, while Arce received a lesser sentence, allegedly for using that information to write analytical reports on Cuba that he would have sold to private companies in Mexico.

Alarcón de Quesada is remembered for the answers he gave to the then student at the University of Informatics Sciences, Eliécer Ávila, when on a visit to the educational center in 2008 He asked about the freedoms to travel, stay in hotels or restrictions on the Internet.

Questioned about the restrictions that Cubans suffered to travel, since then they were obliged to request an “exit permit” or “carte blanche” from the Ministry of the Interior (MININT), the president of the ANPP replied that “if the whole world, the 6,000 million inhabitants, could travel wherever they wanted, the interlock that would exist in the air of the planet would be enormous“.

The video, which was distributed from hand to hand within the Island, it was a serious blow to the reputation of the Cuban politicianwho was short of arguments to defend the policies of the regime.

At the moment the state press It has not published the news or the causes of the death of the Cuban politician.