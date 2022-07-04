Ricardo Anaya – The Financier

Ricardo Anaya Cortesformer presidential candidate, criticized this Monday that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrates the historic sending of remittances, as this means that more Mexican men and women leave the country in search of opportunities that they do not find here.

“I ask you to give him the blow. The president is bragging to us that more remittances are arriving. In other words, haven’t they explained to you that if more remittances arrive, it’s for two reasons? One: because more Mexicans are having to leave. No one leaves for pleasure. And two: because here in Mexico the economy is already so bad, you know it, very low salaries, all prices going up, that those over there, the countrymen in the US, they are heroesthey are having to send more than they used to send, because with the 4T the economy is more screwed up. That is why they send more remittances,” he stated in his weekly video.

Anaya Cortés stressed that although the first reason so many people leave is economicalthis is not the only one.

“In fact in many cases the most important reason why more people are migrating is the unsafety. In other words, with that stupidity of “hugs” for criminals, there is more and more territory in Mexico where criminals are in charge. Places where you can’t really live in peace anymore, ”he pointed out.

Nevertheless, López Obrador does not seem to understand that Mexicans leave the country not for pleasure but out of necessity, assured the panista. In addition, he criticized again that President López Obrador did not attend the Summit of the Americas to discuss the migration issue, but he did “defend dictators” from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

Meanwhile, Ricardo Anaya said that he has a proposal In this situation.

He warned that in April of this year, 11 million new jobs opened in the United States, while only 5 million people were looking for one.

Given this, he considered that the president should propose the expansion of visas H2B work so that people can migrate safely, earn money in the US and return to Mexico.

To prevent further tragedies like the one that recently occurred in Texaswhere migrants died in a trailer, it is necessary “stop putting obstacles to investment so that employment is generated here in Mexico and that people do not have to leave”, considered Ricardo Anaya.

In addition, it is necessary to restore peace and security, as well as negotiate with the US to reach agreements, such as visas, that benefit both countries, he concluded.