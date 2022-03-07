Ricardo Arjona publishes message for Will Smith’s visit to Guatemala – Prensa Libre

His arrival in Guatemala was on March 1 and was confirmed by a photograph at the La Aurora international airport. A day later, she was in the village of San Cristóbal el Alto where she shared with local boys and girls.

The American actor was visiting Guatemala during the first days of March. This filled with joy his Guatemalan admirers who saw him walk the streets of Antigua Guatemala.

On March 3, he toured the streets of Antigua and was in a recording near the La Merced Church. She even participated in the elaboration of a carpet for the passage of a procession and walked in a tuc-tuc.

On March 4, he left Guatemala, but before that he posted a video on his Instagram account that has thousands of views. Along with the images, she wrote the message “Thanks to the people of Guatemala for the love.”

A day after his departure, the Guatemalan singer-songwriter, Ricardo Arjona, reacted to this video and Will Smith’s visit.

Arjona posted Smith’s video on his stories with the message “I Love this guy.”

Will Smith also shared a few minutes with Yahaira Tubac, the Mayan Kaqchiquel artist girl from San Juan Sacatepéquez.

Until now, it has not been confirmed for which production the recordings that Smith starred in Guatemala will be used.