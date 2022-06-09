Ricardo Arjona: speaks fan who undressed in the middle of the show – People – Culture

A particular fact was presented at the concert given by the singer Ricardo Arjona in Miami, United States, last weekend. While he was performing his famous song ‘Nude’, one of his fans undressed from the torso up and started waving his shirt back and forth to get his attention.

Although this is not the first time that something like this has happened at a show by the Guatemalan artist -because a follower of his had already done the same thing last April in Texas-, this recent action did catch him off guard: He fixed his eyes on the Cuban woman, opened his eyes in surprise, got a little lost in the lyrics, but continued singing.

Due to how mediatic the situation became, Rocio Gallardo, the woman who undressed, published the viral video on her networks and explained the reason for her actions.

What was that he say?

Knowing 100% that you have your husband’s support and not giving a damn what they say

According to her, she waited for three songs “to do something that many will say: ‘What madness'”. The woman reported that she was very happy to have caught the attention of her idol and to have gotten out of her routine.

“It wasn’t the action but the courage it takes to get out of your comfort zone. Yesterday it was my breasts, but tomorrow it’s a financial change for my family or any decision.n. I know I have the guts to do it. Knowing 100% that you have the support of your husband and not giving a damn what they will say, ”she said in his stories.

It should be noted that Gallardo was not alone at the concert, but rather shared with her husband (who recorded the viral video), her mother-in-law, her brother-in-law and her husband’s cousin. According to her, none of those present had any knowledge of what she wanted to do; Seconds before she undressed she mentioned it to her husband, who fully supported her.

The reactions to Gallardo’s action have not been long in coming. Several Internet users have shown with messages of support how brave the Cuban was. However, the negative comments that criticize her have also rained down on her.

“Dream fulfilled, excellent, stop certifying and live happily that life is one” and “it’s not about it being a concert by Arjona and other women have done it before. This can easily be considered indecent exposure, which is considered a misdemeanor in Florida or even sexual harassment”, are some of the statements made by Gallardo’s supporters.

