Ricardo Cadena adds another recovery in Chivas with a view to the playoff and nobody wants to miss the match against Pumas UNAM

Nobody wants to miss the reclassification match for the Quarterfinals, this Sunday and the main squad of Chivas de Guadalajara recovered another player this Wednesday with a view to this key duel.

The main squad of Chivas de Guadalajara, trained by interim Ricardo Cadena, this Wednesday recovered a new member after being discharged from the rojiblanca infirmary and immediately joined the preparatory work in Verde Valle. No one wants to miss Sunday’s game for reclassification against the UNAM Pumas at the Akron Stadium.

The first team of the Sacred Flock worked on Wednesday morning at the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valle, to continue preparing for his next commitment: in front of the university students in the Gigante de Zapopanwhere he will seek to seal the pass to the 2022 Clausura Tournament Liguilla Quarterfinals “scream mexicofrom Liga MX.

The full incorporation of star striker José Juan Macías on Monday was followed by midfielder Fernando Beltrán returning to the main team.. While Isaac Brizuela works differently at the beginning of the readaptation process and would not be in tune for Sunday. Macías and Beltrán are two key pieces for the interim Ricardo Cadena and that he has not been able to fully use, nor enjoy yet, so they return at the right time.

Macías has been training fully with the group since Monday (Chivas)

Cadena has not been able to count on the full squad since his arrival, prior to Matchday 14 of the Clausura 2022 and since then he has only won victories, so that Chivas made a meteoric jump from 14th place in the standings to sixth place and that allowed him to play this match against the UNAM Pumas as host at their Akron Stadium.

El Rebaño won its last four dates to get fully into the playoffs (Chivas TV)

The interim coach of Guadalajara, In addition to the return of Macías and Beltrán to his possible call to challenge the university students, this Wednesday he received another element and another good newsWell, you already know him when directing him at the CD Tapatío of the Liga Expansión MX.

Beltrán joined the training in Verde Valle (Chivas) on Tuesday

This is Sergio Flores, who after a couple of days of rehabilitation work, this Wednesday He appeared on the Verde Valle court and was able to have activity alongside his teammates, which is undoubtedly good newsalthough he will remain under medical supervision to evaluate his progress and be a candidate for the call for Sunday’s duel at the Akron Stadium.

