Ricardo Cadena confesses his intention to continue on the Guadalajara bench for the Apertura 2022

The interim coach of Chivas de Guadalajara, Ricardo Cadena, confessed this Tuesday in an exclusive interview his intention to be able to prolong his stay on the rojiblanco bench and the possibility of becoming the main technical director for the next Apertura Tournament 2022 of Liga MX, although he cautiously stated to go “Step by Step“.

The Sacred Flock continued this Tuesday the preparation in the sports city of Verde Valle for his next presentation: against Necaxa at the Victoria Stadiuma match that will raise the curtain on Day 17 and last of the Clausura 2022 regular phase “scream mexico“, what will define the positions for the reclassification for the Liguilla.

Cadena, in an exclusive interview with Marca Claro, revealed how he found the squad after the departure of Marcel Michel Leaño from the coaching staff and pointed out that “You expect to find a group like I found it, they came hurt from a defeat (1-3 at home against Monterrey), you find a group beaten in that sense. However, I also find a very strong dressing room, very united and with shame and sporting courage and with a feeling that left us indebted to our fans“.

The interim strategist of the Herd highlighted the positive things that Leaño left behind and recognized that “Marcelo had a healthy dressing room, with transparency, noble, that part helps a lot. In sports, the team developed very good passages in the games and had been doing interesting things, things that helped a lot to take advantage of my incorporation“.

Cadena, regarding his future on the Chivas bench, preferred to be cautious and moderately anticipated that “I go step by step. I see myself in this next commitment and with the favor of God in the next phase. Later, it is something that is not in my hands, that does not correspond to me and we will see it in due course“. Although faced with the insistence of the program table, he confessed that “I am happy. Of course I would like to (stay in Chivas), because I am from the institution, I am a guy who lives from football, who is grateful to this institution that saw me born and grow. Well, I’m here, like any coach we want the team to settle in as well as possible and get this team back to where it deserves to be“.

