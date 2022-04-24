Ricardo Cadena is excited to play the Final Phase with Chivas

John Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajara / 04.24.2022





The technician of the Chivas, Richard Chaindid not hide the emotion for have put the team to the Final Phase of Clausura 2022 and sent a message that they can fight for important things thanks to the efforts of the entire rojiblanco squad.

“It means a lot to me personally. I am very happy, happy that the team has reached this position and that we can fight for important things, the boys have made a great effort, closing ranks and fighting each ball as the lastthat leaves us happy, it is a game idea where the physical is essential and I want to highlight that part, the people who prepare the team in that part have it at an important point, “said Cadena.

With Cadena on the bench, the Sacred Flock adds three wins in a row in the same number of gamesand against Pumas, the coach accepted that the best side has been seen.

“Little by little the team has been showing better things as the games go bywe have had to use the blackboard more at times, observe movements, with the advantage we have of video editing and encourage them to find a better performance”, he added.

I accept that the passage of the team helped a lot in confidencewhich for Cadena was the only thing missing.

“First of all, it happens because the boys have been doing their best, they have left everything of them in each game, they have become strong because the result of the first game has given us great confidence and that was the only thing that this team lacked. What is the club for? I dont know, I only care about the next commitmentthat the team continues to grow and get stronger to seek as far as it can continue fighting for important things in the tournament”, he said.

The closing of the regular phase will come against Necaxa, on Friday at the Victoria Stadium.