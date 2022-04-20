Ricardo Cadena ‘is not excited’ with victory against Xolos in Liga MX

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara tied their second win with Richard Chaininterim coach after the departure of Marcelo Michel Leaño, getting fully into the middle part of the classification and establishing himself in the Repechage zone with two days to go in the Closure 2022 of the MX League.

The Guadalajara defeated Xolos from Tijuana and caresses the reclassification, showing a totally different face with Ricardo Cadena, who spoke about the change in attitude in the Chivas squad, assuring that he has not changed at all since his arrival.

“The reality is that the merit is total of the players, they have closed ranks, they have supported each other, they have been working the games with a lot of order, they have sought to get out of the situation where we found ourselves, because they have self-esteem, because they are ashamed, they are players who want and love this institution”, Cadena commented in a conference.

With the victory against Xolaje, Chivas achieved 2 wins in a row for the first time in the football year, something that never happened with Marcelo Michel Leaño, who has never achieved 2 consecutive victories in his entire career.

In a press conference, Cadena was questioned about the possibility of staying permanently as technical director of Chivas and he replied that at the moment he does not think beyond the next match with Guadalajara, in this case, with the weekend’s commitment against UNAM Cougars.

“The other thing doesn’t move me, I don’t think about it, I’m focused on Pumas and it doesn’t move me at all right now,” Cadena said.

With Cadena at the helm, Chivas went from having 14 points to signing 20, very close to securing a Repechage ticket, which could come if they beat Pumas this weekend.

“The reality is that the boys have made an enormous effort, it has not been easy, with the games we have had so often, the recovery in the physical part has been complicated, I want to emphasize that Chivas has great basic forces, that Tapatío is the immediate step to the First Division and they have contributed a lot, today we realized that there are players with talent and ability who come to contribute, the first team supports them because they know they can contribute and we are very happy”, he assured.

The interim coach assured that the mental aspect has been key in these last two games and he has focused on that since he arrived, working more on conviction and on the defensive order that they had already been working on.

“We have talked about precisely that, we have had little time to work on the field, it has been visual, of many talks, conversations and convincing them that if we are organized, work with intensity and close spaces, the team explodes when it recovers the ball. We have players with verticality and imbalance, we have worked on that with them. They have understood it, but above all they have wanted to get ahead”, he accepted.

