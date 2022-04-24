Ricardo Cadena revealed the key factor to empower Chivas in this Clausura 2022

After the tense moments that were lived between the fans and the institution, the arrival of Ricardo Cadena has come to excite the Chivas followers again due to the good results obtained under his tutelage; Nevertheless, the interim helmsman revealed the key factor that served to revive the Flock and it was “trust”.

“It happens because the boys have been giving their best, they have left everything in each game. They have become strong because the result we found in the first game gives them He has given great confidence and that was the only thing that this team lacked”assured during the press conference at the end of the duel against Pumas.

the strategist He reiterated that what will happen in the medium term is not in his headso it focuses exclusively on next Friday’s commitment against Necaxa and on trying to continue promoting the players for the Repechage.

“I care about the next game, that it continues to get stronger and that the team continues to fight for important things in the tournament. I think that little by little the team has been showing better things, we have had to use the blackboard more at some point and be observing movements with video editing. Be promoting so that they have better performance. The team is improving and interpreting better”, he concluded.

What’s next for Chivas?

The Guadalajara already has its place secured at least in the Repechage, so the duel against Necaxa would define whether that instance plays it at home or away, since a victory would ensure that the duel is played at the Akron Stadium.

