Ricardo Cadena revealed the only thing Chivas needed to be able to win games in this Clausura 2022 Tournament

The interim coach of Chivas de Guadalajara, Ricardo Cadena, revealed this Tuesday in an exclusive interview what was the only thing that the rojiblanco first team needed to be able to be the winner in this Closing Tournament 2022 “scream mexico“of Liga MX and demonstrated it with facts, after string together three victories, which returned him to the privileged positions for reclassification to the Liguilla.

The main squad of the Sacred Flock trained this Tuesday at the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valle to continue preparing for his next commitment: against Necaxa at the Victoria Stadiuma match that will raise the curtain on Day 17 and last of this regular round and in which will define his position in the face of the playoff for the Fiesta Grande of Mexican soccer.

Cadena, in an exclusive interview with the Marca Claro program, acknowledged that “when you take a project you see all the scenarios and all the possibilities. If you want to see it in a positive way, of course you see everything as possible and you know it can happen. I declare myself a very optimistic person, very positive, although I also place myself in a reality. So, the balance in all the extension of the word, it may be that I always see more the optimistic side and see the positive side“.

The interim coach of Chivas, regarding the work that Marcelo Michel Leaño had been doing, analyzed that “Several things come together, because the team hasn’t been doing things badly, it has been playing well. I believe that in this sense, with the players, we had to try to propose a game where they had the possibility of helping each other defensively in shorter routes, where we could close spaces and have the possibility of recovering and having a split with open spaces, where with the quality that we have as players, who like to go forward with freedom, with space, with associations on the sides, with splits at speed, well the only thing this team needed was a result“.

Cadena, regarding the key to his success, added that “result that we were able to achieve in the first match against Cruz Azul, then it has been little by little being easier working on a day-to-day basis, because frankly, it also restores their confidence, security, illusion It already leads us all to have a more stable emotional part and with a very great optimism.“.

