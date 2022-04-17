Ricardo Cadena went against a sacred cow from Leaño, prior to Chivas vs. Cruz Azul

Marcelo Michel Leaño / Ricardo Cadena

April 16, 2022 6:59 p.m.

For the match against Cruz Azul, Ricardo Cadena wants to impose his rules and erase from the team everything that smacks of Marcelo Michel Leaño, the coach was appointed as interim, but his goal is to put them in the playoffs.

The situation is pressing for Guadalajara and they have no choice but to win or else they could say goodbye to the tournament, the pressure is at its peak, players and coaching staff would have been warned that if they did not get into the reclassification they would be put as transferable.

Chiverío’s relationship with its fans is not the best and with the barristas it has even been violent prior to the game against La Maquina, with this scenario, Cadena moved his pieces in the starting eleven.

Who did Cadena delete?

Luis Olivas was sent to the bench for the game against La Maquina, the youth squad was the undisputed starter with Leaño in charge, he is the defender with the most games started in this tournament, but Cadena erased him to face Cruz Azul.

