Ricardo Cadena’s demand for all Chivas footballers

Chivas has been far from the top places in mexican soccer not only in this tournament, but in recent years, so the Flock’s interim coaching staff led by Ricardo Cadena and the board are doing everything possible so that the players understand the greatness they carry when they put on the red and white shirt.

The helmsman revealed that they are trying to make the squad realize the responsibility that defending the Guadalajara shield implies, where he stressed that the most important thing in the history of the club is the union, since it was with her that they made it possible to place 12 stars on the shield.

“Something that I consider every footballer who wears the Chivas shirt must have first they have to know the history so great that this institution has and knowing those who shaped that history is fundamental. I had the opportunity to live with many of them and I felt goosebumps again, because they are guys who have great importance in the institution.

“We are looking for the boys to understand that it is not just any shirt that we wear and defend. With that shame and professionalism, with that great union that characterizes the titles they have achieved in the history of our institution, it has been because they have that capacity, that virtue of being a united team, giving the best of themselves and killing each other on any court, inside and outside the stadium. outside of Jalisco,” Cadena assured TUDN.

How has Ricardo Cadena fared as interim Chivas?

The helmsman has managed to have perfect step in the two commitments he has led in the Clausura 2022since he got two wins against Cruz Azul and Xolos, respectively, so he will try to get the same result against Pumas this Saturday to put Chivas squarely in the race for a place in the Playoffs or at least in the Repechage.

