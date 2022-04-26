Sports

Ricardo Chávez's goal at Cruz Azul vs Atlético San Luis on matchday 15

With just a few seconds left before the referee whistled for the end of the first half, Murillo sent a great filtered pass to Chávez, who had no problem removing Jurado and defining to open the scoring for Atlético Sna Luis.

Despite Marcelo Barovero’s insistence on the goal, Cruz Azul could not reflect their superiority on the scoreboard. Those led by Reynoso know that they have to win to recover their direct pass to the Liguilla.

The victories of Club América and Atlas have complicated the pass for ‘La Maquina’, who continues to have his future in his hands, remembering that on the last day they will face a direct rival for that pass.

Reynoso knows that due to the poor results in recent matches, his position on the blue bench is in danger, even several media outlets point out that he would have an ultimatum, in case he does not win the tournament.

