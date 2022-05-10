Ricardo Crespo: Ex Garibaldi was sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexual abuse of his daughter | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- In February 2021, the actor and singer Ricardo Crespo was placed in informal preventive detention in the South Reclusorio of Mexico City for the crime of sexual abuse against his daughter. A more than a year of research On May 9, 2022, the singer’s sentence was announced.

A judge determined that the former Garibaldi will spend 19 years in prison for the crime of aggravated sexual abuse. The singer’s daughter, Valentina Crespo, would have been a victim of abuse from the age of five to 14. This was announced by the RPRC Lawyers office.

“On May 3 of this year, a Trial Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City determined to sentence Ricardo N to 19 years in prison for having found him guilty of the crime of aggravated sexual abuse, committed continuously in tort of his daughter, the minor with a reserved identity with the initials VCR, who suffered these behaviors from the ages of 5 to 14 years old,” reads the office report.

“We know that it is impossible for victims of sexual violence to obtain absolute compensation for the violation of human rights of those who were the object and the deep impact that it produces in them; however, this Legal Department hopes that obtaining justice will contribute to the recovery of a full life for VCR and his family”, they concluded.

Ricardo participated in the musical group knights sing next to Manuel Landeta, Agustín Arana, Chao and Lisardo when the teenager revealed having suffered abuse. Immediately, her mother, Angélica Rodríguez, proceeded legally against the musician. At the end of February 2021, the authorities of the capital reported that the defendant “induced for several years a minor to perform sexual acts and witness pornographic content.”

“In October of last year, I decided to speak first with my mother, my grandmother and brother. I tell them and ask them to please not do anything about it yet. It cost me too much, it was not easy for me. Obviously to this day I come to think that it was my fault. I get to think all that, many things that come to mind, but you know? All those years were worse than I had saved that because I was killing myself inside alone, ”said the young woman in 2021 through her social networks, where she remains active.