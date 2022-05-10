Ricardo Crespo, former Garibaldi, is sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexual abuse against his daughter

The Mexican actor, Ricardo Crespo, former member of Garibaldi was sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexual abuse against his daughter from 5 to 14 years of age.

According to a statement from the RPRC Lawyers office, the singer was found guilty of the crime of aggravated sexual abuse.

The document reads that Crespo “would have committed the crime of aggravated sexual abuse continuously to the detriment of his daughter, the minor with a reserved identity of initials VCR, who suffered these behaviors from 5 to 14 years of age ” .

The actor’s criminal proceedings occurred after, since 2020, Angélica Rodríguez Cruz, Crespo’s ex-wife with whom he was married for 16 years and mother of the minor, filed the complaint with the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, this After Valentina told him about the offenses committed by his father, he collects Infobae.

For her part, the teenager spoke in September 2021 about the case and told Telemundo that her mother and grandmother had already known about the offense since 2020, but it was not until that year that she decided to report it to the Specialized Prosecutor for Sexual Crimes, where she was subjected to different studies until the arrest warrant was issued against Ricardo Crespo.

“I experienced sexual abuse from my father since I was five years old, this was from five to 14 years old. October of last year, I decided to speak first with my mother, my grandmother and brother. I tell them and ask them to please don’t do anything about it yet,” the young woman said on social media last year.

“It cost me too much, it was not easy for me. Obviously to this day I come to think that it was my fault. I come to think about all that, many things that come to my mind, but you know all those years were worse that I had saved that because I was killing myself inside alone, “he added.