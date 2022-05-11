Ricardo Crespo: The story of the actor who sexually abused his daughter since she was 5 years old

FIt was in February of last year that the arrest of Ricardo Crespo, former member of Garibaldi Group, and after more than a year of trial, which he spent in preventive detention, it was revealed that he received a strong sentence for sexually abusing his daughter.

Former singer in Garibaldi and actor from series such as Control Z and El Dragon was sentenced by a judge to 19 years in jail for sexual abuse against her daughter Valentina, who was the victim of the attacks from five to 14 years old.

This was announced by the legal office RPRC Abogados, which revealed the sentence after being found guilty by the crime of aggravated sexual abuse.

“On May 3 of the present, a trial judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City decided to sentence Ricardo N. to 19 years in prison for having found him guilty of the crime of aggravated sexual abuse, committed continuously in tort of his daughter, the minor with a reserved identity with the initials VCR, who suffered these behaviors from the ages of 5 to 14”.

#RicardoCrespo sentenced to 19 years in prison for abusing his own daughter for years https://t.co/YJwryrH13Npic.twitter.com/VFn3ZyaVGJ ? JUANGABRIELA JACKSON (@YoZhoy) May 10, 2022

“We know that absolute compensation is impossible for victims of sexual violence for the violation of human rights to which they were subjected and the profound impact it has on them, however, this Legal Advisor hopes that obtaining justice will contribute to the recovery of a full life for VCR and his family.”

Ricardo Crespo I am part of the musical group Caballeros cantan al side Manuel Landeta, Agustin Arana, Chao and Lisardo, when the process against him initiated by his ex came to light wife and mother of the abused minor, Anglica Rodríguez Cruz, who immediately believed the word of his daughter, Vale Crespo.

At the end of February last year the capital authorities reported that the accused “induced for several years a minor to perform sexual acts and witness pornographic content”.

“In October of last year, I I decide to talk first with my mom, my grandmother and brother. I tell them and ask them to please not do anything about it yet. It cost me too much, it was not easy for me. Obviously to this day I come to think that it was my fault. I get to think all that, many things that come to my mind, but you know all those years that I had saved that were worse because I was killing myself inside alone”, The young woman reported on her social networks, where she remains active, in 2021.