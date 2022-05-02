Ricardo Ferretti breaks down in tears after sinking Juárez

the strategist of Juarez FC; Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti could have lived his last match as coach of the border team against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, a match in which the image of the Brazilian went viral in tears after signing his worst semester as coach.

Tuca could not hold back his tears after being beaten by the White Roosters of Queretarothus consummating a semester with 12 defeats, two draws and three wins, thus signing the “descent” of Juárez, who will have to pay the fine of 120 million pesos.

Ricardo Ferretti’s balance in 32 games with Juárez FC, losing 19, drawing six and winning seven, two nightmare seasons for Tuca.

Will it be Tuca Ferretti’s last match for a long time? Out of loyalty, he went to Juárez to walk his name and it turned out to be the worst team in the country. Hopefully life and football give him the opportunity to go to the top and not to the bottom as he is today. pic.twitter.com/uW2llmQb3o – Edu Torres (@edutorresr)

April 30, 2022





With the win against Gallos Blancos del Querétaro he added 53 goals against, something that is surprising in a Ferretti team, since he always prioritizes good defense and where they only added 24 goals in favor.

The continuity of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti with the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez will be evaluated by the board of directors of the border institution will be evaluated this week.