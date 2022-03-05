Ricardo Ferretti: “My resignation is from the last tournament”

Midtime Editorial

Ricardo Ferretti can’t pick up the pace Juarez Bravesfor what he confessed after the defeat with Lionwho since the last tournament put his resignation to the border directive.

“For my part I do not feel calm, on the contrary, my resignation is from the last tournamentit is not from now, I assume my responsibility and the board has the decision “.

“As long as I have the opportunity to be at the forefront, I am going to continue working, tomorrow is a difficult day, people are dissatisfied and rightly so,” he said. Tuca, who in this tournament has only 8 points and in the 2021 Opening he reached 16 without Liguilla.

Tuca’s first resignation occurred last tournament, when he had a seven-game streak without a victory.

“I have not had any message from the board, there is total support, but you know perfectly well that the situation can change game after game. It was the last tournament when I submitted my resignation, when in seven games we had two points. My head is always on the line, and each game is either tighter or looser. This week against Puebla the rope loosened a little, but today it tightens again, although I feel calm, “he said.

Finally, the Brazilian mentioned that the only thing left for him to do is work, since it is the only formula he knows to improve the situation.

The team still has a duel pending against scratched, which will be held this Tuesday; a win could give oxygen to Tuca.

