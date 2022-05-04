Sports

Ricardo Ferretti sounds to reach the Cruz Azul bench

The Brazilian technical director Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti of the Bravos de Juárez team within the MX Leaguesounds strong to reach the Cruz Azul team’s bench for the next Opening Tournament 2022despite being disputing this playoff.

The Cementeros group, led by its sports director Jaime Ordiales, would not renew the contract of its current coach, the Peruvian Juan Reynoso, despite giving him the title in the past Guardianes 2021 Tournament.

According to information from the sports media TUDN in its “Stove Soccer” section, the name of coach Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti is on the radar of the Cruz Azul board, to be the replacement of Juan Reynoso.

Ricardo Ferretti has already submitted his resignation from the Bravos de Juárez team and he made it known to the media a few weeks ago, but according to sources from the Border team, the board seeks to convince him to continue leading this project. .

The only way in which Juan Reynoso continues to lead the team for next season could be that he wins the championship again in this Closing Tournament 2022 since he does not have a good relationship with manager Jaime Ordiales.

