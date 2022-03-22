Ricardo Gareca and the last starting eleven he tried before Peru vs Uruguay

A key date is coming in the Qualifiers. On this day there will be direct matches, by which the fate of several teams will be defined, among them is the confrontation between Peru and Ecuador on Montevideo.

The Peruvian team is already focused on this Thursday’s duel against Uruguay in Montevideo. With three days to go, Ricardo Gareca worked with the possible eleven that will go to the Centenario stadium in search of the long-awaited classification.

Gareca did work with this defense: Advincula, Ramos, Callens, Lopez. Who stood on the four poles was Pedro Gallese.

Cueva, Carrillo and Abram on stage

The first line of flyers was made up of Cartagena and Yotun. While the offensive three line was, Carrillo, Flores and Cueva. As the only tip was Lapadula.

Lapadula with Lora

Carlos Zambrano he only did a special job because of the match he had yesterday with Boca Juniors in the Argentine classic against River Plate.

This Tuesday, Ricardo Gareca He will have all those summoned and will be able to better outline his eleven. Although the variations would be minimal.