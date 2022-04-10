Ricardo Gareca referred to the controversial move by Miguel Trauco in Uruguay for the Qualifiers | Peruvian team | RMMD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

The controversial move Miguel Trauco on the penultimate date of Qatar 2022 Qualifying against Uruguay at the Centenario stadium is still in the retina of the Peruvians. This time, Ricardo Gareca He spoke about the alleged non-validated goal in an interview with the Argentine journalist, Martín Liberman.

“It is necessary to believe. It is very difficult to work without believing, because… how can we work if we don’t believe in something? I want to believe that there is good intention in everything, not an intention to get worse”declared Gareca on the program ‘Liberman en Línea’.

“It’s about trying to believe and abide by the decisions that are made, and I want to believe that VAR, beyond the deficiencies it has, that are visible because we see it, but that there is an intention to improve the game”added the ‘Tiger’.

Subsequently, the coach of the Peruvian team referred to how the use of VAR can be improved in the future. “Then it will be analyzed with the trained people how we can improve and perfect it. Because it doesn’t make sense for me to start working, directing, because I believe in this profession (football) “ended.

Ricardo Gareca on Christian Cueva

“He gives you many alternatives because he can play behind the striker, on the wings. He is very restless. He does a good left diagonal into the middle, but needs passing options. They are players who break the mold with the dribbling”expressed ‘Tigre’ Gareca during his presentation on ESPN’s F Táctico program.

Immediately, the DT of the Blanquirroja commented on another aspect that “Aladino” offers and focused on the penalty that failed against Denmark in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. “The Peruvian team has its psychologist and coach, but Cueva is very strong mentally. Even after that play, he asked for the ball and one observes that of the player “Held.

“There was the goal and he saw me, I deduce that. If it was something thinking, then I think it was because we live in key, difficult moments “started the former DT of Universitario de Deportes on the midfielder of Al Fateh from Saudi Arabia on the international network.

