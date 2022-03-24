Ricardo Gareca used his cabal when getting off the bus of the Peruvian National Team

Ricardo Garecacoach of the Peruvian National Teammany times he has been talked about not only because of what he does with the team on the field, but also because of the speculations he does before the games so that a possible victory can be breathed and, this morning, he did it again in the preview of the match against Uruguay by the penultimate date of the playoffs.

Although the popular ‘Tiger’ has different cabals, there is one in particular that draws the attention of all users who are present or see from their screens the arrival of the deletion when heading to a country, training or the hotel of concentration.

It happens that one day after the commitment against the ‘charrúas’, the Argentine strategist, he used the cabal to go down first before the rest of his technical command and soccer players. This he does no matter what position on the bus he is in, since ‘for everyone to do well’, he has to appear first.

This curious fact happened when the bus was going to the concentration hotel, after the training that took place in the Gran Parque Central Stadium, a place that belongs to the National Club of Uruguay.

Lastly, it is important to mention that the ‘Sele’ will do a field reconnaissance tomorrow very early and then they will be ready to play the match against the ‘charrúas’. Will the cabal serve to achieve a triumph?

