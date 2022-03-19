Ricardo Margaleff and the charm that has triggered his popularity

The departure of Ricardo Margaleff (CDMX, 1977) from ‘Me caigo de risa’ —the quintessential comedy and skill show on Televisa channel 5 that has been on the air for six seasons and for which dozens of celebrities have paraded— caused such stir, that suddenly the networks were filled with searches about him, his name grabbed headlines and of course, there was no lack of speculation about the reasons for his departure from the show, and the inevitable rumours, although none of this affects the actor in his professional life (which is very extensive and varied) and much less personal (he has been happily married to Annush Hannessian for 10 years and they have a son, Matías, born in 2014).

Ricardo Margaleff and his wife, Annush Hannesian during a recent event in CDMX. (Photo by Media and Media / Getty Images)

Charismatic, jovial and friendly with the public and very versatile, Margaleff began his career as an actor with drama classes and theater appearances from the age of 9. He studied architecture at university because, as he has stated before, “as an actor you never know how you’re going to do it or when you’re going to need some stage skills, so I preferred to be practical and learn everything, so when they say to me ‘Hey, can you dance? You can sing? Can you do somersaults?” To everything I can responsibly say that I do know what’s up and that I can. That makes you a more complete artist and that has always been my goal.”

His career was the condition that his parents gave him to allow him to continue acting and studying: that he have a profession that would allow him to earn a living in case he did not achieve success on television. Ricardo listened to them and studied very hard to graduate, in addition to continuing to prepare himself in other arenas such as singing, dancing (he even dominates tap, of course), body expression, oratory and diction, and even pantomime.

The rise to fame came at the age of 30 (although he always represents much younger than his age: that’s good genetics, damn it) as “Rocky” in the telenovela ‘Al diablo con los Guapos’, where his performance, although it was a melodrama, it had a lot of humor. That was how the public discovered him and practically fell in love with him. But what is the charm of it? How does he make the public love him, look for him, follow him and above all; respect it?

Ricardo Margalef. (Photo by Media and Media / Getty Images)

This is undoubtedly due to two things: Ricardo’s versatility in the interpretive area — the adorable “Plutarco” was the same for years, married to Daniela Luján’s character in the sitcom ‘Una familia de 10’ produced by Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, who is a villain in the telenovela ‘Te doy la vida’—, and his innate way of connecting with the public offstage, with a simplicity that earns him the devotion of fans: he is not one of those who leave a restaurant and they climb into his truck without speaking to anyone (he has never refused an autograph or a selfie, even if he is tired, his audience is important to him and he shows it); on the contrary, his closeness and warmth make him unique.

If to this is added that he has made the public participate, in a moderate but direct way, in more personal events, such as when he decided to combat hereditary baldness through an effective hair graft. “Beyond not accepting it as such, because I would have no problem shaving my head and going bald around the world, it was mainly a matter of work and in the background also a matter of self-esteem,” he said when he underwent the procedure that allowed him to feel confident in his image to continue his rise to fame.

The reason why, after eight continuous years (the age of Matías, his son) Ricardo decided to leave the “Dysfunctional Family”, as the cast headed by Faisy is known, is less truculent than what is shown in networks and programs to speculate when things like this happen; it’s simply that “Pluta” and “Gaby”, the characters that he and Daniela Luján played for a long time in the aforementioned sitcom, are going to have their own show, provisionally titled ‘Do you believe?’, under the production of Pedro Ortiz de Pinedo, and which will tell the adventures of this young married couple who have finally left the nest and are getting to know the reality of setting up an independent home.

Although the project does not yet have a definitive release date, Margaleff has indicated that he is very happy with this opportunity to explore new nuances of a character he loves so much and above all, because the public asked for it. And it is that, finally, that is why he loves him and people look for him so much: because he knows that the column that sustains success is the public and he is not willing to fail them.

