Ricardo Montaner already dreams of going on tour with Indigo: “She is a beautiful girl”

During Saturday April 7, Camilo confirmed the arrival of Indigo, the Colombian’s first daughter with Eva Luna. An expected baby that sparked joy throughout the Montaner clan.

This was made clear on social networks, where Ricardo Montaner and his sons Mau and Ricky were excited about the birth of their new member. “Indigo was born. God was present every second of the birth in our home. She is a happy and curious girl”Camilo wrote on his Instagram account, sharing photos of Evaluna and his daughter’s hand.

“I’m the favorite uncle! Period! I can’t stop thinking about her and how I want to see her again!! I love you Indigo !!!!!”, commented Mau Montaner, sharing the joy of the whole family.

Friends and fellow musicians also dedicated tender messages to the couple, so Ricardo Montaner, as a great patriarch, used his Instagram account to thank the shows of affection. “As you can imagine, this house, even our breathing these days is called Indigo”, said the Venezuelan singer, who celebrated that his granddaughter is no longer a song but a reality.

“I wanted to thank you for so many messages of affection that you have sent to the whole family,” continuous. Ricardo Montaner said that Indigo “She is a beautiful girl who sends them lots of kisses and lots of hugs.” In addition, he expressed an intimate wish: “Hopefully soon he will go on tour with his parents and one day with his grandparents and uncles.”

See the words of Ricardo Montaner thanking the messages for Indigo