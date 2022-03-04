Ricardo Montaner expresses himself about tiraera between Residente and J Balvin

The tiraera theme to J Balvin that Puerto Rican rapper René Pérez, known as Residente, released last night as part of the Music Session of Bizarrap (BZRP), has provoked reactions in the Venezuelan interpreter Ricardo Montaner. In addition, it led to remember an altercation between the Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz and the Colombian urban exponent in a reality show Many years ago.

The recent tiraera directed at Colombian J Balvin resumes the controversy that began last year when the Colombian singer suggested boycotting the Latin Grammys by accusing the organizers of the event of forgetting the nominations for urban music, a proposal that Residente criticized at the time.

Residente goes viral with a new song Resident throws J Balvin hard for asking to boycott the Grammys

The new theme of the Puerto Rican caused the singer Ricardo Montaner to express himself on his Twitter account lamenting the situation between the two artists.

“I have seen with sadness how two (different) colleagues get angry until they draw blood. What happened between my dear @resident and my dear @JBALVIN is a ruthless act, an unnecessary massacre, an irony, a waste of talent in a cause without reason, ”she shared.

“We all enter, we all fit, beyond tastes and colors… “I don’t know about reggaeton, nor about rhyming, gentlemen, I only know that life is about knowing how to give honors, to the one who cleans, to the one who sweeps, to the one who sells flowers, to the humble, to the patriot, to the poor cartonero,” he added in a second tweet.

“Success is not to blame for your lack of flavors, nor is anger an excuse for your mistakes. I invite you, resident, to a huge hug, to José and to those who are inferior to you. don’t blame me, don’t charge me if one day I find you, this is just advice from this old singer … ”, he continued.

“One day they will understand that it was not necessary to have fought a duel, to have been riddled. I know that you will say that this role does not touch me, I think that from the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks “Give each other a hug dear… it does not take so much cold… I love you Ricardo”, he concluded.

I have sadly seen how two (different) colleagues rage until blood is drawn.

about my dear @resident with my dear @JBALVIN It is a ruthless act, an unnecessary massacre, an irony, a waste of talent in a cause without reason. – Ricardo Montaner (@montanertwiter) March 4, 2022

We all enter, we all fit, beyond tastes and colors…

“I don’t know about reggaeton, nor about rhyming, gentlemen,

I only know that life is about knowing how to give honors,

the one who cleans, the one who sweeps, the one who sells flowers,

the humble, the patriot, the poor cartonero. – Ricardo Montaner (@montanertwiter) March 4, 2022

Success is not to blame for your lack of flavours, nor is anger an excuse for your mistakes. I invite you, resident, to a huge hug, to José and to those who are inferior to you.

don’t blame me, don’t charge me if one day I find you, this is just advice from this old singer… – Ricardo Montaner (@montanertwiter) March 4, 2022

Someday they will understand

that it was not necessary,

have fought a duel,

have been riddled

I know that you will say that this role does not touch me, I think that from the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks” Give yourselves a hug, dear ones…you don’t need so much cold…

I love

Richard – Ricardo Montaner (@montanertwiter) March 4, 2022

On the other hand, yesterday, under the Twitter account of the Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, after he shared the comment: “I just saw a murder committed with a pencil”, a user shared a video recalling the incident that occurred in the reality show musical The voice Mexico of 2016. After the public sang the song of Broken heart, de Sanz, the Colombian questioned him “didn’t the one who sings for you come?”, to which the Spanish singer-songwriter attacked Balvin and said: “It seems that the dye has penetrated your scalp and has affected you a a little. You, since you don’t even sing, you shouldn’t have anyone to sing for you”.

You helped him too pic.twitter.com/8BQ6nHqP4i – Álvaro Palacios (@alvaroentw) March 3, 2022

Two days ago, René Pérez had announced his plan to launch the new theme and announced that it was a tiraera. He worked on the theme during a session of Bizarrap, an Argentine DJ and producer of trap, hip hop and reggaeton with more than 10 million followers on Instagram and his posts on YouTube move millions of views.