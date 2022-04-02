Ricardo Montaner launches a version of the popular tango “The day you love me”

This Friday, singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner published his new single “El día que me feliz”, the popular song immortalized by Carlos Gardel and which is a preview of his next album, “Tango”, a record work with which he returns to his Argentine roots .

“It’s tango and it’s a romantic song and that’s why it seemed like the perfect gateway to this journey through my roots, to this dream of Ricardo Nino come true”, said Montaner about this new single in a statement released by his representative office in Miami (USA).

The Argentine-Venezuelan singer-songwriter said that “The day you love me”, iconic theme composed by Alfredo Le Pera and Carlos Gardel, “it is perhaps the most emblematic tango in history” and for this reason it was the best way to “identify this recording project” that began to take shape “many years ago”.

“This tango album is to fulfill a promise I made to my father, my grandfather and my childhood in Valentín Alsina, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, where I was born”, deepened the interpreter of “Tan in love”.

Emblematic figure of the romantic song of Latin America thanks to a career that began in Venezuela, “the south continued to mark for him a pulse of emotion in the memory of his elders” and, in that sense, “it was natural, almost inevitable, to record a tango album”, highlights the statement, in which the release date of the album is not disclosed.

The video of this new version of “The day you love me” was recorded at the iconic Café De Los Angelitos in Buenos Aires, a historic venue that has been part of the history of tango since the end of the 19th century.

Montaner, who in 2016 received a Latin Grammy for Musical Excellence, has written and published more than 300 songs, including great hits such as “La Cumbre del Cielo”, “Bésame”, “En el ultimo lugar del mundo”, “He’s going to miss me”, “Let me cry”, “The power of your love” and “The glory of God”.

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter embarked on a successful tour of a dozen cities in the United States, including New York, Washington, Los Angeles, Miami and Orlando.