Ricardo Montaner makes a shocking revelation about Evaluna’s daughter

MAY. 25. 2022

It was last April that the Montaner family welcomed a new member, little Indigowho from minute one stole his heart grandfather Ricardo Montanerwhich now moved the make shocking revelations about the daughter of Evaluna and Camilo.

The singer revealed to a morning program that he is experiencing one of the best stages of his life thanks to his facet as the grandfather of his fifth granddaughter, a fact that he enjoys to the fullest and always tries to take time to be with the baby.

“Every time I can escape, because when Indigo was born I was only there for six days, because I am on tour everywhere, because it has cost me a lot of work to be able to see her, but every time I see her or every time I have an excuse I get on the plane. and I go even if I stay half a day to share it with her”, he sentenced.

Ricardo Montaner stated that he not only takes care of Indigo, he also enjoys changing her diapers and doing various tasks with Evaluna’s firstborn.

“I do everything, clean or everything. I am a grandpa with all of the law, I change diapers I am very expertbecause remember that I have five children and all five of them I changed their diapers, I bathed them and well, I have a lot of facility to manipulate babies because I have practiced a lot in my life”, he laughed.

The singer explained that being a grandfather is a completely different experience from fatherhood, but that having four grandchildren older than Indigo helped him not to be so apprehensive about certain things.