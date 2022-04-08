Ricardo Montaner: This is how the new grandfather awaited the arrival of Indigo

Ricardo Montaner became a grandfather again, this time by his only daughter, Evaluna, who gave birth to a little girl named Indigoa choice of their parents from the first months of pregnancy.

After the “Wake Up America” ​​program confirmed that the Evaluna and Camilo’s first baby was born and that it was a girl, it was inevitable that everyone would talk about it.

No further details of the montaner family for the moment, the happy new grandfather, Ricardo Montaner He shared a photograph in which he appears eating a sandwich, which he accompanied with a funny description regarding the birth of his granddaughter.

Ricardo Montaner becomes Indigo’s grandfather

To accompany the photo in which he appears with a face of surprise and tenderness at the same time along with the sandwich in question, the singer wrote: “While I wait for #Indigo”as well as indicated its location in Miami, Florida.

Ricardo Montaner.

In the publication, curiously, the interpreter of songs like “Let me cry”labeled the new parents Evaluna and Camilohis wife Marlene Rodríguez, as well as their sons Mau and Rickyand media “Infobae”, “Telefe” and “Wake up America”.

In this regard, he received several congratulations for the arrival of his granddaughter: “Congratulations”, “Congratulations It’s a Girl”“I understand that it was already an abu and surely his daughter is splendid, full of love. Blessings”, were some comments.

Ricardo Montaner and his grandchildren.

Indigo is not the first granddaughter of Ricardo Montanerbecause the singer already had four grandchildren from his older children from his first marriage (Alejandro and Héctor): Alejandro, Antonela, Matías and Salomé, are the names of their older grandchildren.