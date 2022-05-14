Entertainment

Ricardo Montener shows how he cares for Indigo

Since the arrival of Indigo was announced, the daughter of Evaluna and Camilothe happiest and most grateful has been the grandfather, Ricardo Montaner, who has not tired of showing the great love he has for the little girl.

“I’m drooling, I’m crazy, Indigo arrived at a wonderful moment in our lives, we are experiencing a moment of absolute fulfillment in the whole family”declared in an interview.

And although the Montaners have not revealed the baby’s face – and many rumors will do so in the family reality show on Disney+– The singer has shown the baby’s feet in multiple photographs.

Recently and previewed the premiere of the trailer for his reality show, Ricardo Montaner touched social networks by showing a beautiful photograph where he is seen smiling and resting next to his granddaughter.

The Montaner patriarch has revealed that Indigo reminds him a lot of his daughter:“Indigo is beautiful and I feel she is just like Evaluna when she was little, you are beginning to see customs because, for example, he likes to have his little arms up like this. He has a very Camilo wave, like very original, ”said the singer.

Watch here the trailer for the Los Montaner reality show

