Ricardo Peláez confirms improvement and issues a warning for the Liguilla to the rest of Liga MX

The sports director of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Ricardo Peláez, recognized this Monday morning the meteoric rise that the first team has presented in just one week with interim coach Ricardo Cadena, for which he was emboldened before the media in Tlajomulco and issued an epic warning to the rest of his rivals for the upcoming Liguilla.

The main campus of the Sacred Flock held this Monday an atypical morning training session at the facilities of the Mariano Otero Sports Unitlocated in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, before a multitude of chivahermanos, where the preparation of his next presentation: against the Rayos de Necaxa at the Victoria Stadiumcorresponding to Day 17 and last of the Closing Tournament 2022 “scream mexicofrom Liga MX.

Chivas chained three victories in one week, which took him from 14th place in the general table to seventh place with the privilege of home for the playoffs, so the rojiblanco sports director is confident of fighting for the ticket to the Quarterfinals and beyond.

Peláez was rebuked on the lawn of Tlajomulco by Javier Zamorano, a chivabrother belonging to the Stimulation Center for People with Intellectual Disabilities, who He confessed his desire to see the Akron Stadium and his idol Alexis Vega, who gave him his training shirt, while coach Ricardo Cadena gave him his signed jacket. The manager, for his part, could only comply with the young man’s request and promise his presence in the dressing room for the next home game.

The sports director of Chivas, at the insistence of the media present on the training field, stressed that “heThe idea is to bring us closer to the fans, as it was this time in Tlajomulco. We will be close to the fans, thanking them for their support in each game, we invite you to stay tuned and follow Guadalajara, this season we are already up and we hope to close much better still“.

