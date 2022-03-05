Ricardo Peláez had already chosen the new Chivas DT, before Marcelo Leaño

The manager of the rojiblancos had other plans for the Guadalajara squad, but in the end he announced the permanence of Marcelo Leaño.

Before Marcelo Leaño stayed on the Chivas de Guadalajara bench for this Closing Tournament 2022, the sports director, It seems that Ricardo Peláez already had the chosen one to take charge of the technical direction and it is the Argentine Javier Mascherano, who is currently the coach of the Argentine Under-20 National Team.

According to information from ESPN, in the Sacred Flock the name of the former Barcelona player and World Cup player with La Albiceleste hovered with some force a few months ago, because Peláez Linares had made a decision, after Leaño took over as interim from Date 10 of the previous campaign when Víctor Manuel Vucetich left.

The young Chivas strategist barely added two wins and the painful elimination in the Repechage at the hands of Puebla, For this reason, everything pointed to a change in the bench, but they opted for his permanence. Leaño’s numbers have been very poor since he took on the team, He has 17 games managed, four wins, five draws and eight losses.

“There was a lot of talk about ‘Jefecito’ Mascherano, as one of the candidates to take over Guadalajara”, were the words of Mauricio Ymay, ESPN commentator, with which it is clear that Pelaéz wanted something else for Chivas, who has four games without winning, three consecutive losses and barely rescued a tie the previous Wednesday against San Luis 2-2.

Who is Javier Mascherano?

The “Little Boss” had an impressive career as a player, especially at Liverpool and Barcelona. He played with the Reds from 2006 to 2011 and with the Blaugranas from 2011 to 2018, which is why he has a more deeply rooted identity with the Catalan team. Before hanging up his boots, he played in China and closed his career with Estudiantes de La Plata of his country between 2019 and 2020. He managed to win five LaLiga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues, among many others. Now he is in charge of Argentina U-20 and his path as technical director is just beginning.

