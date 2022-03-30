Ricardo Peláez: Michel Leaño will not leave Chivas in this CL2022

On Chivas They are dead with the project Marcelo Michel Leanotherefore, this Wednesday, the sports director of the Guadalajara, Ricardo Pelaezassured that andThe coach will finish Clausura 2022 and then an analysis will come.

At a press conference, pelaez advanced that as far as they go they will continue with Marcelo in the rojiblanca bench to put out a little the fire of speculation.

“From the beginning of the tournament we are clear about what our project means of consolidation of young people, renewal of campus and establish solid foundations for the future and we established it with Marcelo Michel Leaño and we will continue with him, days go by, weeks go by, rumors appear, technicians sound for Chivas, the reality is that we have not considered making a change of course, Marcelo is going to finish the tournamentas far as we go, and then we will sit down to make a balance and ask him for accounts”, said pelaez.

In days gone by, from Panama there was talk of talks between the rojiblanca leadership and the coach of the canal team, Thomas Christiansen. However, for pelaezthe group defends what Marcelo does on the pitch and that is why they also believe in the project.

“We are not satisfied with the points we haveI think that the obligation of this team is to reach the league and be a contender. I keep this project for several reasons: the first for the support and endorsement of the group that has been unanimous, the dressing room believes in what we are doing and defends it on the court“, he added.

He considered that only before tigers, chivas was a disasterand the others have been good games

“the faults are shared. If we are not in the position we want it is because of the incredible amount of individual errors and concentration and decision making, so we are going to wait until the tournament is over. The players will have to render accounts to Marcelo about what they did they stopped doing and Marcelo will do it with me and then we will make decisions,” he said.

“If along the way we have to shake up the team or the locker room, we will do it without touching our hearts, give way to young people”.