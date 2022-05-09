Ricardo Salinas goes against Faitelson

Saul “Canelo” Alvarezwho on Saturday night fell into an unthinkable brawl before Dmitry Bivolon the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevadaalthough of course he has received countless criticism from his detractors, he was also supported by other personalities in the public sphere.

Characters of Aztec TVwhich was the television station that took it as an exclusive, after his breakup with Televisawas the one who immediately tucked him in, from the start, neither more nor less than by the ownerRicardo Salinas Pliegowho even got into a ‘Twitterian’ argument with the ESPN journalist, David Fatelsonwho has traditionally been one of the strikers of Guadalajara.

“David, you are frustrated, leave @canelo alone and start him with the timeshare and the game of @MazatlanFC vs @ClubPueblaMX… come on, come on and continue making arguments, in one of those and I’ll bring it to the window”, he replied to the communicator and incidentally said he was annoyed by some voices against Alvarez.

“That is why we are as we are… the hope of the miserable is to see the successful fall, the dreams of the poor is to see the rich in misery. As Mexicans, we must change that and see them as an example, not as enemies.

“Never stop shining, just because others are bothered by your light.”

The call Doctor, Luis Garciawho is part of the Ajusco company, and who recently rubbed shoulders with saul in it Golfhe still had some words of encouragement for Cinnamon.

“A lost fight doesn’t scratch your greatness. You are a huge athlete, a born winner, an elite boxer. You are and will always be an example to follow. To which follows @Canelo. The next fight will be yours without a shred of doubt!!!”, he signed.

​