Ricardo Solinas Pliego: Bitcoin better than fiat currencies

In an interview with Bitcoin Magazine, the third richest man in Mexico, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, at the head of an industrial conglomerate with interests in energy, telecommunications, media and finance, with an estimated assets of 14.2 billion dollarsspoke about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Ricardo Solinas Pliego on Bitcoin

The eccentric Mexican billionaire who has always been great Bitcoin appraiser and some cryptocurrencies it has said bluntly that Bitcoin is a much better currency than fiat currencies. According to Salinas, digital currency is “elusive” and can therefore be transferred instantly around the world, contrary to fiat and the gold standard.

“The gold standard has always been subject to government intervention. And fiat allows you to finance indefinitely. “

According to the Mexican billionaire, Bitcoin’s peer-to-peer system makes the currency much less maneuverable by intermediaries or financial authorities.This feature, together with its limited money supply, would allow holders to preserve long-term wealth against inflation and devaluation of assets. traditional coins, even more than gold itself.

“Everything we have in fiat is 100% seizable by the government. It is not in the interest of the government to make it easy for people to use Bitcoin. “

Banco Azteca, could adopt Bitcoin

Salinas has always been a staunch supporter of Bitcoin and recently claimed to have 10% of its total liquidity in Bitcoin and he assured that he is working so that his bank, Banco Azteca, will soon be the first in the country to accept Bitcoin.

Sure, I recommend the use of #Bitcoinand me and my bank are working to be the first bank in Mexico to accept #Bitcoinif you need more details or information follow me on my Twitter account 😌. – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) June 27, 2021

“We were the first to accept bitcoin in our stores”,

Salinas said, adding that his companies will soon add the support for receiving transactions via the Lightning NetworkBitcoin’s Tier 2 scaling solution for cheaper and faster payments.

He added:

“Gold is difficult to transport and to store. The price of gold has been manipulated quite easily by central banks around the world. Bitcoin arrives as a new asset that is more difficult to manipulate, it is a better asset as you can sell it more easily and you can transport and store it practically for free. ” added Salinas, who at the same time wanted to emphasize that he does not consider bitcoin as a speculative investment, but more as a long-term one as a sort of savings account.

In August Salinas tweeted that he was very positive about Bitcoin, even imagining that the new digital currency could change the world in the future.