Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti confesses the “nightmare” that lives in Juárez FC

The Juarez FC strategist, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti He confessed to feeling sad and frustrated after the results achieved with the border club in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

“I also have a little heart, I feel sad, frustrated… I try not to lose stability so that the players have the confidence and peace of mind to go to the games and look for the best both individually and collectively, but I feel very bad for being responsible from all of this”.

The technical director confessed the way in which he avoids problems with the Bravos de Juárez soccer players, assuring that he speaks comprehensively with them.

“The first thing I do is talk to the footballers, if they are okay with their families, partners, children, girlfriends, they are human beings,” Tuca said.

Tuca Ferretti is not sure if he will continue as coach of the Braves, but he leaves the decision that will come at the end of the current contest up in the air.

“I myself with the board can start a talk of renewal or dismissal, it’s the truth… That decision at this time is irrelevant due to the situation the team is experiencing,” explained the Brazilian.