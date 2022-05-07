Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti stops being coach of FC Juárez

After finishing his participation in Clausura 2022; This Thursday it has been made official that Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti is no longer the technical director of the FC Juárez Braves, according to the border team itself in a statement.

The departure of the historic Liga MX coach was imminent, after information was leaked that the Brazilian himself said goodbye to his players and coaching staff in recent days.

“After a meeting with the board, a mutual agreement was reached to leave the position. We wish him the best of success in his future projects ”

Clausura 2022 became Tuca’s worst campaign in Mexican soccer, where he only got 11 points in the 17 days he played, product of 3 wins, 2 draws and 12 losses; finishing in the last place of the general table and of the percentage.

Ferretti has directed in the Liga MX without interruption since 1992, and although it sounds like for several teams, the reality is that so far it is unknown if he will take the project of any club for the following season.