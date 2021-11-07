Riccardo Trespidi, president of Nonviolent Medicine: “No to exploitation …

Doctor Riccardo Trespidi, president of Nonviolent Medicine, demonstrated this morning at the entrance to the fair against the exploitation of horses for food purposes. The doctor, who has been a vegetarian for forty years and a vegan for 35, has often intervened on issues related to animal welfare, such as when in 2019 he was chained in front of the university library of medicine to protest against the detention of animals for experiments.

Today, with his presence, he wants to underline a further aspect: “I think it is an absurd contradiction to love horses, and spend time with them in sports and recreational activities, and then eat them. In many European countries horse meat cannot be sold, you have seen that Verona is the capital of horses for many days it would be good if a new message started from here: respect for the horse must be total and complete. The contradiction is similar to that of the debates on climate change “, stresses Tresdpidi,” it does not take into consideration the fact that intensive farming has a very heavy impact on the increase in the temperature of the planet. Again we have the confirmation of how the protection of our health must go through a greater respect for animals. Of all the animals, even if today my thoughts turn to horses ».