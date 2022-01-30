Ricci at Turin: what changes to Fantasy Football?

Fantasy football, will Ricci be a surprise?

Until now Ricci’s championship at Empoli was quite fluctuating: 1 goal, 1 assist and many good plays, but also empty and rather anonymous periods, with 21 appearances out of 23 of which 17 as a starter. A speech summarized best with his fanta-media of 5.98. Torino is aiming a lot, but probably not immediately: at this moment Juric has found an excellent balance in midfield with his Mandragora – Lukic, instead of Pobega himself, for large stretches the best grenade midfielder, now that he has recovered from Covid he does not have a guaranteed place, on the contrary: at most he will alternate with the former Udinese and Genoa who, since he returned from injury, are doing very well.

So what to do with Ricci at Fantacalcio? In fact, he takes the place of Rincon, but starting back in the hierarchy the advice is quickly done: those who already have him in the squad can keep him as a joker unless they need a permanent owner, in which case they can release him to find a replacement; whoever thinks of taking him at the repair auction must save as much as possible, the risk that he will not be a protagonist at all in the last 15 days of the championship is quite concrete, as well as the possibility that he will play less than he did in Empoli in the group gone.