Ricci in Turin, in Empoli there are those who are surprised: “It seemed like a joke …”

In Tuscany the player was expected to leave the team where he grew up only for a big player in the league and this reinforces the good impressions on the purchase of grenades.

A good way to get an idea of ​​the incoming market hits is also to probe the reactions of the environment from which he comes to the news of his departure: it is true that football is not mathematics and often the performance of a player can vary. when he moves from one square to another, but the opinion of those who have known the player well is to be taken into consideration. Especially if it is, as in the case of Samuel Curls, of a boy who grew up in football and then grew up in the same team, theEmpoli, who raised him in his own youth sector and then sold him to Turin just when he arrived at the gates of the national team.

THE OPINION – So, how did they take Ricci’s departure for Turin in the Tuscan city? An interesting opinion is that of Alessio Cocchi, colleague of planetempoli.it. The journalist following Empoli, in an article written a few days ago,used the following words to talk about the transfer of Samuele Ricci in the grenade: “These are the classic news that as soon as it reaches your ear it sounds like a joke, and it is hard to even start writing on it, it seems so big. Then you start calling and gathering information and the joke turns into something else , but always with that feeling that something still does not come back. Then instead you come to the certainty of how that alleged joke is the truth … No Naples, Milan, Fiorentina or abroad. In the end, Turin will be the team where Samuele Ricci will go to play … the operation is truly one that – in these terms – we would never have expected, and it is clear that we hope that a clarification can be received from the club. “

COMMENTS – Words that testify on the one hand the regret that Ricci has decided to leave Empoli, on the one hand the amazement that he did it not to land in a top team in the league, but in Turin, a team which at the moment is in the middle of the table more or less like Empoli. Criticism at Empoli also for the price of the sale, considered low by some: “It’s simply crazy! I don’t know how else to define it – says another fan -: 10 million for a 21-year-old director, under-21 national captain, just called up for major national stage, the main pivot of our team, with which we do not have “yet” the sure salvation…. “.

THE FANS – Reading the comments on the article, it turns out that several readers have a more or less similar opinion even if less tranchant in the lathes: “Good luck Samuele, I would have preferred to see you on more important stages, but it is cmq a step forward towards your definitive affirmation”. There are those who are concerned about the current economic situation of the club and those who agree with the aforementioned reporter in asking the club for an explanation: “It is clear that especially those who have signed up for a subscription (but not only him) have every right to have explanations, because if I subscribe to see shows, I do it because I know that in those shows I will see my favorite” actors “. And if you take away one or more of the protagonists in the middle of the season, it is my right, after paying, to know why! “. The opinions from Empoli, in general, revive the impression that Torino have made an excellent purchase for a young player with excellent prospects and that they have concluded it by anticipating several companies also interested in the new grenade director.

January 30, 2022 (change January 30, 2022 | 06:20)

