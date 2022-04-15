Ricciardi, difficult autumn, new dose for everyone – Health

(ANSA) – ROME – The pandemic peak has not been reached, probably the Italian numbers are underestimated, there is the risk of a further increase in cases. Interviewed by the Messenger, Professor Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, invites us not to let our guard down. Many think that Covid is over but “it is a wrong feeling – he explains – and this entails a greater vulnerability for those who have not received the vaccine or who have been poorly vaccinated, perhaps taking a single dose or in any case not completing the vaccination cycle. “.

Autumn will be a delicate and difficult time, with favorable conditions for the virus, for which “a new dose will be needed for all”: we hope to have comprehensive vaccines, “because the vaccines we have today do not fully protect and monoclonal antibodies, except in one case, have not been shown to be effective against the virus “. And when the new vaccines arrive, “a booster for everyone will be advisable”.

As for the use of masks, “Minister Speranza will talk about indoor masks immediately after Easter, looking at the data. But it is very likely that the data will tell us not to remove the masks, not only indoors, but also outdoors in all cases of gathering “. Coming to the vaccination of children “it was a failure because parents are more afraid of the vaccine than of the disease. And so the virus continues to infect children and circulate – underlines Ricciardi -. We do not know the long-lasting effects of Covid on children. , and I remember that 10% of children became seriously ill “.