Ricciardo and his departure from Red Bull: “It’s not just having a fast car”

Daniel Ricciardo has recognized that he does not regret leaving Red Bull in 2018. The Australian reminds that staying in a team does not depend only on the car being fast, but also on what happens inside the team. same.



After five seasons at Red Bull, Ricciardo made the decision to change scenery once the 2018 season was over and went to Renault, where he spent two years before joining McLaren.



The Australian’s departure was very surprising as even his former team boss Christian Horner recently revealed that he was made a huge offer to continue.

However, Ricciardo believed that his time at the energy drink brand was over and he does not feel that he made a bad decision. He knew that Red Bull would end up constantly fighting for victories and also being world champions, but when it comes to choosing, he points out that you don’t just look at the potential of the car.

“If I look back, there is nothing i regret don’t think you should have done it differently. At this moment, Red Bull is back at the top and they are fighting again to be world champions, I knew that would end up happening over the years,” Ricciardo acknowledged in an interview with The Sun.

“Within the team there were a lot of internal issues, it’s not just that they had a fast car and that for that reason he should have continued with them,” he added.

Ricciardo remarks that he would love to be world champion with McLaren for years to come to show people that he made the right decision, although he understands that it might not happen. The Australian acknowledges that leaving Red Bull would be difficult for him, but at the time he felt it was the best thing for his future.

“Obviously, I would love to win a world championship with McLaren and then say something like I told you or something like that. Of course, I understand that this does not happen, things like this have already happened with many people and it’s fine, it doesn’t piss me off. I also knew that leaving a great team was going to be a problem, but at the time, I felt it was the best thing for me. I keep in that thought”, has expressed Daniel to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard